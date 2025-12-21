Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.