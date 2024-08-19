Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.