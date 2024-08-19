Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

SonicWall FIREWALL SECURITY SERVICES

Mid-market and enterprise teams with existing SonicWall firewalls should layer on these services for threat detection that actually catches infected traffic before it reaches your network; the sandboxing with RTDMI technology plus IPS handles the detection and analysis side so well that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage becomes genuinely useful rather than theoretical. Skip this if your organization needs unified threat management across multiple vendors or relies heavily on cloud-native workloads, since these services are built specifically for on-premises SonicWall hardware and won't extend protection to your distributed infrastructure.