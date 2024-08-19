Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases. Key differences: Akamai App & API Protector is Commercial while OWASP API Security Top 10 is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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