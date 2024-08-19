Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

OWASP API Security Top 10

Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.