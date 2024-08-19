Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. @fastify/helmet is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Fastify teams building APIs that need HTTP header security without operational overhead should start with @fastify/helmet; it's a thin wrapper around the battle-tested helmet library, meaning you get OWASP Top 10 mitigations (CSP, HSTS, X-Frame-Options) with minimal configuration beyond `fastify.register()`. The 453 GitHub stars and zero-friction npm install make adoption frictionless for small-to-mid teams. Skip this if you need dynamic policy management, request-level header mutation, or centralized policy enforcement across multiple services; @fastify/helmet is intentionally static and Fastify-bound, not a gateway or orchestration tool.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs @fastify/helmet for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
@fastify/helmet: A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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