Akamai API Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.