Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.