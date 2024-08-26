Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Account Protector is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Akamai. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against credential abuse and account takeover should pick Akamai Account Protector for its device and network profiling that catches anomalies before login completes, not after. Its real-time risk scoring across the entire account lifecycle, combined with edge-native mitigation, means you're blocking threats at velocity rather than investigating them in logs afterward. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or deep integration with your existing identity platform; Account Protector is built for prevention and speeds past most ITDR tools on the detect-and-stop cycle.
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Security teams defending hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response because it actually stops identity attacks in-line rather than just flagging them in a SIEM queue. The tool covers the full attack chain,Kerberoasting, Pass-the-Ticket, brute force, credential stuffing,with real-time blocking and MFA challenges at the protocol level, addressing NIST DE.CM and DE.AE where most ITDR products leak. This is not the fit for organizations still standardizing on cloud-first identity or those needing deep recovery and response automation; Silverfort prioritizes detection and blocking over incident response workflows.
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Account Protector vs Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Account Protector differentiates with User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) differentiates with Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis.
Akamai Account Protector is developed by Akamai. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Account Protector integrates with SIEM (via Akamai SIEM Integration connector). Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) integrates with SIEM, XDR, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Account Protector and Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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