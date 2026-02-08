8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.