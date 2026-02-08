Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Security teams defending hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response because it actually stops identity attacks in-line rather than just flagging them in a SIEM queue. The tool covers the full attack chain,Kerberoasting, Pass-the-Ticket, brute force, credential stuffing,with real-time blocking and MFA challenges at the protocol level, addressing NIST DE.CM and DE.AE where most ITDR products leak. This is not the fit for organizations still standardizing on cloud-first identity or those needing deep recovery and response automation; Silverfort prioritizes detection and blocking over incident response workflows.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) differentiates with Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Privilege Escalation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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