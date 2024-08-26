Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Account Protector is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Akamai. Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against credential abuse and account takeover should pick Akamai Account Protector for its device and network profiling that catches anomalies before login completes, not after. Its real-time risk scoring across the entire account lifecycle, combined with edge-native mitigation, means you're blocking threats at velocity rather than investigating them in logs afterward. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or deep integration with your existing identity platform; Account Protector is built for prevention and speeds past most ITDR tools on the detect-and-stop cycle.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Account Protector vs Akamai App & API Protector for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Account Protector differentiates with User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey. Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation.
Akamai Account Protector is developed by Akamai. Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Account Protector integrates with SIEM (via Akamai SIEM Integration connector). Akamai App & API Protector integrates with Terraform, Postman. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Account Protector and Akamai App & API Protector serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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