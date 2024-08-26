Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Callsign Device Fingerprinting: Cloud-native device fingerprinting for bot, malware, and fraud detection. built by Callsign. Core capabilities include Cookie-free, cache-based device fingerprinting (True ID) that persists after cookie removal, Cross-browser device tracking using attribute-based fingerprinting, Bot detection to prevent credential stuffing and account takeover..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.