Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.