Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aisy. Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs Armis Centrix™ for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aisy Vulnerability Management differentiates with Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization. Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR).
Aisy Vulnerability Management is developed by Aisy. Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aisy Vulnerability Management and Armis Centrix™ serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox