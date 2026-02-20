AIShield Guardian: Middleware guardrail securing LLM inputs/outputs for enterprise GenAI compliance. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include LLM input and output scrutiny for policy enforcement, PII leak prevention in GenAI interactions, Intellectual property protection..

TrustLab: AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments. built by TrustLab. Core capabilities include Real-time quality monitoring of LLM responses and AI agent/app/model actions, Multi-modal content labeling with Human-in-the-Loop system, Intellectual property protection via multi-signal content matching..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.