Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. TrustLab is a commercial ai governance tool by TrustLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Organizations deploying large language models or AI agents at scale need TrustLab primarily for real-time quality monitoring that catches hallucinations, toxicity, and policy violations before users see them; Human-in-the-Loop labeling lets you build feedback loops that actually improve model behavior over time rather than just flag problems. The multi-modal content matching provides IP protection that most MLSecOps tools skip entirely, addressing a concrete gap in AI governance frameworks. This is less suitable for teams still in proof-of-concept phase or those needing post-breach forensics; TrustLab optimizes for continuous prevention and model refinement, not incident investigation.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments.
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs TrustLab for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
TrustLab: AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments. built by TrustLab. Core capabilities include Real-time quality monitoring of LLM responses and AI agent/app/model actions, Multi-modal content labeling with Human-in-the-Loop system, Intellectual property protection via multi-signal content matching..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. TrustLab differentiates with Real-time quality monitoring of LLM responses and AI agent/app/model actions, Multi-modal content labeling with Human-in-the-Loop system, Intellectual property protection via multi-signal content matching.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. TrustLab is developed by TrustLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and TrustLab serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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