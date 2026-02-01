AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders is a commercial security awareness training tool by SANS Institute. AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is a commercial security awareness training tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders
Business leaders and board-level executives need AIS247 because SANS teaches the specific AI risks that actually matter to strategy and governance, not technical implementation details that belong in engineering training. The course maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 risk management and awareness functions, meaning you're learning a framework that connects to your existing compliance reporting structure. Skip this if your goal is hands-on technical defense; AIS247 is positioned for decision-makers who set policy, not security operators who execute it.
Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.
AI security training course for business leaders by SANS
Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques.
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Common questions about comparing AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders vs AWARE7 Live Hacking Show for your security awareness training needs.
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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