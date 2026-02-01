AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..

AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.