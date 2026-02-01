AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders is a commercial security awareness training tool by SANS Institute. Athena Dynamics Academy is a commercial security awareness training tool by Athena Dynamics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders
Business leaders and board-level executives need AIS247 because SANS teaches the specific AI risks that actually matter to strategy and governance, not technical implementation details that belong in engineering training. The course maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 risk management and awareness functions, meaning you're learning a framework that connects to your existing compliance reporting structure. Skip this if your goal is hands-on technical defense; AIS247 is positioned for decision-makers who set policy, not security operators who execute it.
Security leaders at startups and mid-market companies need Athena Dynamics Academy to replace generic compliance checkbox training with role-specific phishing labs that actually change employee behavior. The platform bundles 1,000+ hands-on labs for security staff alongside customized lessons for non-technical employees and management, addressing NIST PR.AT awareness requirements without forcing you to cobble together separate tools. Skip this if your organization demands a full security culture platform with behavioral analytics or learning management system integrations; Athena is focused and narrow by design, which is precisely why it works for teams that want training to stick.
AI security training course for business leaders by SANS
Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management.
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Common questions about comparing AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders vs Athena Dynamics Academy for your security awareness training needs.
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..
Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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