AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders is a commercial security awareness training tool by SANS Institute. ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders
Business leaders and board-level executives need AIS247 because SANS teaches the specific AI risks that actually matter to strategy and governance, not technical implementation details that belong in engineering training. The course maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 risk management and awareness functions, meaning you're learning a framework that connects to your existing compliance reporting structure. Skip this if your goal is hands-on technical defense; AIS247 is positioned for decision-makers who set policy, not security operators who execute it.
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its managed service model removes the operational burden of running phishing campaigns and training cycles in-house. The platform's 500+ content library, automated campaign scheduling, and Smart Groups for targeted deployment mean you configure once and let it run, while the Phish-Prone baseline and point-of-failure education measurably shift user behavior without requiring a dedicated awareness coordinator. Skip this if you need deep API-driven orchestration across your entire security stack or prioritize detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is training-first, not incident-response-integrated.
AI security training course for business leaders by SANS
Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting.
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Common questions about comparing AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders vs ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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