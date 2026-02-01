AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders is a commercial security awareness training tool by SANS Institute. Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders
Business leaders and board-level executives need AIS247 because SANS teaches the specific AI risks that actually matter to strategy and governance, not technical implementation details that belong in engineering training. The course maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 risk management and awareness functions, meaning you're learning a framework that connects to your existing compliance reporting structure. Skip this if your goal is hands-on technical defense; AIS247 is positioned for decision-makers who set policy, not security operators who execute it.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see the fastest ROI from Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness because its concierge model actually customizes training to your attack surface instead of shipping generic modules. The vendor's $3M Security Operations Warranty and 24/7 managed team mean you're not just buying software; you're buying accountability for measurable reduction in employee click rates. Skip this if your organization already has mature NIST PR.AT training embedded in onboarding and your phishing rates are sub-3 percent; you'll be paying for managed services you don't need.
AI security training course for business leaders by SANS
Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks
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Common questions about comparing AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders vs Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness for your security awareness training needs.
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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