Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Whistic Platform: AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor assessments and security questionnaires. built by Whistic. Core capabilities include AI-powered security documentation analysis and summarization, Automated security questionnaire response generation with document citations, Vendor risk assessment automation..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.