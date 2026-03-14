Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. VivoSecurity is a commercial third-party risk management tool by VivoSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will appreciate VivoSecurity's empirical approach to quantifying breach risk instead of relying on subjective assessment scores. The platform uses regression modeling to forecast data breach probability across your vendor portfolio and supports regulatory documentation for SR11-7, HIPAA, and NIST 800.30 compliance, which matters if your audit team is already asking for model validation. This is not for organizations seeking a broad third-party risk platform that also handles contract management or vendor communication; VivoSecurity is deliberately focused on the quantification and risk appetite definition problem, leaving workflow and collaboration to other tools.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
AI-driven platform to quantify & manage third-party data breach risk.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs VivoSecurity for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
VivoSecurity: AI-driven platform to quantify & manage third-party data breach risk. built by VivoSecurity. Core capabilities include Empirical regression models for data breach probability forecasting across vendor portfolios, Aggregate 3rd Party Assessments with testable, quantified forecasts, Identification of tail-vendors contributing disproportionate cumulative risk..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment differentiates with Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection. VivoSecurity differentiates with Empirical regression models for data breach probability forecasting across vendor portfolios, Aggregate 3rd Party Assessments with testable, quantified forecasts, Identification of tail-vendors contributing disproportionate cumulative risk.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is developed by Airrived. VivoSecurity is developed by VivoSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment and VivoSecurity serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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