Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

VivoSecurity: AI-driven platform to quantify & manage third-party data breach risk. built by VivoSecurity. Core capabilities include Empirical regression models for data breach probability forecasting across vendor portfolios, Aggregate 3rd Party Assessments with testable, quantified forecasts, Identification of tail-vendors contributing disproportionate cumulative risk..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.