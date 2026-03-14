Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

SecurityPal Vendor Assess: Third-party vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by securitypal. Core capabilities include Pre-assessment, standard, and enhanced vendor assessment tiers, Expert-driven assessments by 150+ certified analysts, Detailed reporting with actionable insights..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.