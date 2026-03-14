Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. SecurityPal Vendor Assess is a commercial third-party risk management tool by securitypal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will value SecurityPal Vendor Assess for its sub-12-hour turnaround with human-driven assessments from 150+ certified analysts instead of automated scoring. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA assessment functions with actionable reporting that actually reduces your assessment backlog. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 active third parties or if you need continuous monitoring post-assessment; SecurityPal is built for point-in-time rigor, not ongoing compliance tracking.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
Third-party vendor risk assessment and management platform
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs SecurityPal Vendor Assess for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
SecurityPal Vendor Assess: Third-party vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by securitypal. Core capabilities include Pre-assessment, standard, and enhanced vendor assessment tiers, Expert-driven assessments by 150+ certified analysts, Detailed reporting with actionable insights..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment differentiates with Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection. SecurityPal Vendor Assess differentiates with Pre-assessment, standard, and enhanced vendor assessment tiers, Expert-driven assessments by 150+ certified analysts, Detailed reporting with actionable insights.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is developed by Airrived. SecurityPal Vendor Assess is developed by securitypal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment and SecurityPal Vendor Assess serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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