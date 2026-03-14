Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance: AI-agent-driven IGA platform for continuous entitlement mapping & access governance. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Context-aware entitlement mapping using live usage logs and business context, Autonomous continuous access reviews with automated certification of low-risk entitlements, Risk-based identity scoring based on blast radius, user roles, and asset criticality..

Netwrix 1Secure: Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Least-privilege access enforcement, Identity security and auditing..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.