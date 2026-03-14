Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Airrived. Netwrix 1Secure is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Netwrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review backlogs should start with Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance because its AI agents actually certify low-risk entitlements autonomously instead of forcing humans to click through thousands of identical approvals. The platform maps entitlements in real time against live usage logs and business context, then automates remediation of unused or toxic privilege combinations, addressing the ID.RA and PR.AA gaps most IGA tools leave unfinished. Skip this if your organization needs deep SailPoint or One Identity customization; at 22 employees, Airrived lacks the professional services bench to support heavy legacy integration work.
SMB and mid-market teams struggling with least-privilege enforcement across hybrid infrastructure should start with Netwrix 1Secure; it handles identity governance and privileged access management without forcing you to stitch together five separate tools. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS directly through integrated PAM and data classification, which matters because most competitors make you choose between identity control and data visibility. Skip this if your organization is mostly on-premises Windows or needs deep EDR integration; Netwrix prioritizes cloud and directory-based access over endpoint detection, leaving IR and forensics as weaker areas.
AI-agent-driven IGA platform for continuous entitlement mapping & access governance.
Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance vs Netwrix 1Secure for your identity governance and administration needs.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance: AI-agent-driven IGA platform for continuous entitlement mapping & access governance. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Context-aware entitlement mapping using live usage logs and business context, Autonomous continuous access reviews with automated certification of low-risk entitlements, Risk-based identity scoring based on blast radius, user roles, and asset criticality..
Netwrix 1Secure: Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Least-privilege access enforcement, Identity security and auditing..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance differentiates with Context-aware entitlement mapping using live usage logs and business context, Autonomous continuous access reviews with automated certification of low-risk entitlements, Risk-based identity scoring based on blast radius, user roles, and asset criticality. Netwrix 1Secure differentiates with Data discovery and classification, Least-privilege access enforcement, Identity security and auditing.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance is developed by Airrived. Netwrix 1Secure is developed by Netwrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance and Netwrix 1Secure serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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