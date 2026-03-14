Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

VirtueGuard: Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include ActionGuard runtime monitoring of prompts, actions, and tool calls, MCPGuard scanning for MCP vulnerabilities and prompt injections, Sub-10 millisecond latency detection..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.