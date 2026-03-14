Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Guardrails AI OSS: Open-source framework for real-time LLM safety, policy & compliance enforcement. built by Guardrails AI. Core capabilities include Real-time LLM input/output validation, PII leak detection and prevention, Hallucination detection..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.