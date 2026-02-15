AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Guardrails AI OSS: Open-source framework for real-time LLM safety, policy & compliance enforcement. built by Guardrails AI. Core capabilities include Real-time LLM input/output validation, PII leak detection and prevention, Hallucination detection..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.