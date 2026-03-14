Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

AWS Security Automation: A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.