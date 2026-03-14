Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow: Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation, Consolidated and contextualized assets and vulnerability data, Granular insights for security state visibility..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.