Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow: Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation, Consolidated and contextualized assets and vulnerability data, Granular insights for security state visibility..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.