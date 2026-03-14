Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

AlertFusion: Analyst workbench that centralizes & automates alerts to reduce alert fatigue. built by AlertFusion. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Centralized alert aggregation across multiple technology domains and security tools, Automated identification and auto-closure of recurring alerts, Visual risk map showing relative risk of alerts..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.