Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aira Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aira Security. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Rubrik. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing AI agents across hybrid infrastructure need Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud because it's the only platform that combines automatic agent discovery with policy-enforced remediation, letting you govern agent behavior before it creates data exposure. The tool covers 11 NIST CSF 2.0 areas including the critical identity management and continuous monitoring functions, with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation through its agent action rollback capability. Skip this if your organization has minimal AI agent deployment or lacks the infrastructure complexity to justify a dedicated agent security layer; for smaller teams, a broader PAM or EDR tool will do the job.
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
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Common questions about comparing Aira Security vs Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud for your agentic ai security needs.
Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..
Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud: Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions. built by Rubrik. Core capabilities include Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aira Security differentiates with Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud differentiates with Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls.
Aira Security is developed by Aira Security. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud is developed by Rubrik. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aira Security and Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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