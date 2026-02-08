Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aira Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aira Security. Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.
Security teams deploying AI agents and RAG systems into production need Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner because it tests what actually breaks,tool misuse, goal hijacking, prompt injection,rather than treating agentic AI as a generic LLM problem. The platform covers NIST ID.RA risk assessment across multimodal inputs and auto-generates regression tests for CI/CD, meaning you catch agent failures before they reach users. Skip this if your org treats AI security as a compliance checkbox; this tool demands teams that actually want to break their agents before customers do.
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
AI red teaming platform for testing agents, RAG, tools, and MCP servers
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Common questions about comparing Aira Security vs Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner for your agentic ai security needs.
Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..
Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner: AI red teaming platform for testing agents, RAG, tools, and MCP servers. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for AI agents, RAG systems, tools, and MCP servers, Multimodal testing across text, audio, and vision inputs, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aira Security differentiates with Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection. Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner differentiates with Automated red teaming for AI agents, RAG systems, tools, and MCP servers, Multimodal testing across text, audio, and vision inputs, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection.
Aira Security is developed by Aira Security. Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner is developed by Enkrypt AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aira Security and Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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