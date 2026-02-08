Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..

Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner: AI red teaming platform for testing agents, RAG, tools, and MCP servers. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for AI agents, RAG systems, tools, and MCP servers, Multimodal testing across text, audio, and vision inputs, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.