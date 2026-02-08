Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.

CBRX AI Security

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need CBRX AI Security primarily because it covers EU regulatory requirements that most red teaming vendors ignore entirely. GDPR, NIS2, and EU AI Act compliance support is built into their assessments and governance frameworks, not bolted on afterward; this matters if your organization faces these mandates. The team is small (four people), so expect hands-on consulting engagement rather than platform self-service, and you'll need internal security ops ready to act on findings quickly. Skip this if you need a vendor who can cover both AI red teaming and broader cloud security infrastructure in a single contract.