AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance: AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.