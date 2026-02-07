AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management: AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of LLMs, AI workflows, agents, and MCP servers, AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) generation, LLM benchmark scoring and safety assessment..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.