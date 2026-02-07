AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

VirtueGuard: Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include ActionGuard runtime monitoring of prompts, actions, and tool calls, MCPGuard scanning for MCP vulnerabilities and prompt injections, Sub-10 millisecond latency detection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.