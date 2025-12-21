Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

VirtueGuard: Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include ActionGuard runtime monitoring of prompts, actions, and tool calls, MCPGuard scanning for MCP vulnerabilities and prompt injections, Sub-10 millisecond latency detection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.