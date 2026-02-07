AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.