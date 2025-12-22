Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is a commercial software composition analysis tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence
Security and engineering leaders at startups and mid-market companies need visibility into open-source risk and code quality without the price tag of enterprise SAST platforms, and The Code Registry delivers that through dependency scanning and AI-driven code scoring across 500+ languages. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC by automating SBOM export and license compliance detection, which covers the supply chain audits most smaller teams lack resources to run manually. Skip this if your organization needs deep custom rule configuration or integration with proprietary internal systems; The Code Registry prioritizes breadth of language support and developer metrics over the configurability that larger enterprises demand.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence differentiates with Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Git and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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