Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Symbiotic Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Symbiotic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Teams shipping code faster than their security processes can review it should pick Symbiotic Security for its real-time IDE interception; it catches vulnerabilities during drafting rather than forcing developers to wait for pipeline gates or remediate after merge. The tool covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) through contextual just-in-time guidance, meaning developers learn secure patterns instead of just getting blocked. Symbiotic shines for startups and mid-market shops with lean security staffs, but enterprise teams expecting deep integration with existing SAST tools or extensive policy customization may find the 22-person vendor limiting.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Symbiotic Security for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Symbiotic Security: Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix. built by Symbiotic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Symbiotic Security differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Symbiotic Security is developed by Symbiotic Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Symbiotic Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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