Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Symbiotic Security: Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix. built by Symbiotic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.