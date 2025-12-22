Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Semgrep Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams shipping code across 30+ languages need Semgrep Code because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before merge, not in staging; the AI-powered triage cuts false positives by filtering GPT-4 findings through 900+ high-confidence rules, so developers actually fix real issues instead of ignoring alerts. Scans complete in under five minutes with native GitHub and GitLab integration, meaning security checks won't become a bottleneck in your CI/CD. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime or infrastructure risk; Semgrep Code prioritizes the ID.RA and PR.PS phases where developers can still act, not post-deployment detection.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Semgrep Code for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Semgrep Code: SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Semgrep Code differentiates with 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Semgrep Code is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Semgrep Code integrates with Jira, Slack, Bitbucket, CircleCI, Jenkins and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Semgrep Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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