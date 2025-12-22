Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is a free static application security testing tool by Promptfoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action
Development teams shipping LLM applications into production need Promptfoo Code Scanning because it catches prompt injection and indirect prompt injection attacks that static SAST tools simply don't know how to look for. The GitHub Action integrates directly into CI/CD without requiring separate infrastructure, making it free to run on every pull request across your entire codebase. Skip this if your LLM usage is limited to off-the-shelf chatbots with no custom prompts or agentic logic; the signal-to-noise ratio drops sharply when you're not actually building LLM features.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action differentiates with Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is developed by Promptfoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action integrates with GitHub, GitHub Actions. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Key differences: Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is Commercial while Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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