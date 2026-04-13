Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.