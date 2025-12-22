Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is a free static application security testing tool by Promptfoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action
Development teams shipping LLM applications into production need Promptfoo Code Scanning because it catches prompt injection and indirect prompt injection attacks that static SAST tools simply don't know how to look for. The GitHub Action integrates directly into CI/CD without requiring separate infrastructure, making it free to run on every pull request across your entire codebase. Skip this if your LLM usage is limited to off-the-shelf chatbots with no custom prompts or agentic logic; the signal-to-noise ratio drops sharply when you're not actually building LLM features.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action differentiates with Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is developed by Promptfoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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