Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.