Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. HackerOne Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by HackerOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise should pick HackerOne Code for its AI-powered triage that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from false positives by reasoning about your code's context and architecture. The platform combines SAST and SCA with human-in-the-loop validation for critical issues, cutting through the 80 percent of alerts most teams ignore. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly legacy mainframe or COBOL; HackerOne Code prioritizes modern languages and CI/CD integration where its fix generation and continuous learning from team feedback actually compound value over time.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs HackerOne Code for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. HackerOne Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. HackerOne Code is developed by HackerOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and HackerOne Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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