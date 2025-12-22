Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. @fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs @fastify/csrf-protection for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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