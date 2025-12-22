Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.