Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial secrets detection tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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