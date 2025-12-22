Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.