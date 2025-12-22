Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.