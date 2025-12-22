Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. ASH - The Automated Security Helper is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper
Development teams running lean security budgets who need to shift left without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start with ASH; it bundles multiple open-source scanners into one workflow, eliminating the overhead of integrating SAST, IaC, and IAM tools separately. The free pricing model and 485 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and adoption among teams that prefer lightweight, composable tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, tuned rulesets for compliance frameworks, or a vendor that owns the detection logic rather than orchestrating open-source engines.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs ASH - The Automated Security Helper for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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