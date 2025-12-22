Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Anti-Trojan-Source is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Security teams responsible for supply chain risk or code review workflows should deploy Anti-Trojan-Source if unicode bidi attacks represent a realistic threat to your codebase; this is the only free tool that catches this specific injection vector before compilation. The 62 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a project that understands the attack pattern deeply, though the narrow focus means it solves one problem well rather than serving as a general SAST platform. Skip this if you're looking for a centralized scanner to catch SQL injection, XSS, and credential leaks alongside trojan source; Anti-Trojan-Source is a surgical addition to your gate, not a replacement for broader static analysis.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Anti-Trojan-Source for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Anti-Trojan-Source: Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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