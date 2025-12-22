Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.