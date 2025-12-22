Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aikido Security. JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software supply chain security tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs JFrog Artifactory for your software supply chain security needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in sbom generation. Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, AI/ML model registry.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and JFrog Artifactory serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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