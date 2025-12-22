Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial secrets detection tool by Aikido Security. git-all-secrets is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
DevOps and infrastructure teams auditing legacy codebases for leaked credentials will prefer git-all-secrets because it bundles multiple detectors (truffleHog, git-secrets, others) into one scan instead of running them separately. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with 1,136 stars, meaning you're inheriting a community-maintained aggregator rather than vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across new commits or role-based remediation workflows; git-all-secrets is a one-time audit tool, not a pre-commit gate or developer platform.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs git-all-secrets for your secrets detection needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. git-all-secrets is open-source with 1,136 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and git-all-secrets serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both are Secrets Detection tools, both cover Secret Detection. Key differences: Aikido Secrets Detection is Commercial while git-all-secrets is Free, git-all-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox